Mr. Duke Southward’s letter shows a surprising lack of information he should have gathered from his news sources (“Demanding answers,” Aug. 2).
The Department of Homeland Security agents are not gestapo or storm troopers and as far as I know are not part of the military budget. They wear identifying patches on uniforms that to me look like surplus military garb. I doubt he’d stand unarmed facing Molotov cocktails and other projectiles.
These agents are protecting federal property paid for by our tax dollars. I don’t agree with a mob burning things and then politicians asking for more tax dollars to rebuild. These are no longer peaceful protesters. White activists have co-opted BLM for their own agenda.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has quietly agreed to allow the Drug Enforcement Agency and other federal agents to help with the violence there while publicly denouncing the use of “troops.”
Let’s look at the use of “troops.” Arizona benefited from the National Guard distributing food at food banks, stocking grocery shelves, augmenting medical personnel. Around the country they have built field hospitals and pitched in where ever they are sent. Are these the “storm troopers.” I think not. They are part of our military budget.
Eileen MacLaren, Green Valley