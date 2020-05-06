OK, I understand all the precautions everyone is taking to protect our very vulnerable population, and I agree with them. That being said, why on earth would GVR open only two pools in the hottest days we have had so far? (“GVR has a plan, no date for reopening,” Page A2, May 3). That is asking for people to congregate, like offering two glasses of water to 100 people dying of thirst.
Doesn’t it make more sense to open all the pools at once so that the population will be dispersed and can practice social distancing. I also think that during this time there should be no guests allowed to any of the facilities until everything can open safely...just some rational thinking here.
Cyndee Remington, Green Valley