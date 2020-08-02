The article in Wednesday’s Green Valley News with Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland highlights many valid points about law enforcement, including the need for additional training.
However, his final statement in the article, “Much more often than not police and the public do the right thing” sums up the root of the problem.
Citizens expect the police to always do the right thing, not just when it is convenient or not being recorded. In this country we witness many situations where incompetent or poorly trained officers decide to make their own laws, and the current system protects them.
The protests, as reprehensible as they might be, are bringing attention to the problem. Until police departments change their attitudes and enforcement policies, protests will continue.
Terry Tjaden, Sahuarita