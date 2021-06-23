Mr. Duke Southard was struck with “an unexpected wave of melancholy” as he prepared to fly his flag on Flag Day due to the peaceful protests at the intersection of Esperanza and La Canada (“A sad day,” June 20). Interesting that he felt no melancholy as Portland, Oregon, has burned for over a year. He felt no melancholy as Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burned. Or, how about Seattle? No melancholy as Antifa and BLM continue to create havoc in major cities across America?
I suggest Mr. Southard look beyond one local intersection. I’m sure he’ll find plenty of melancholy.
Steve Ware
Sahuarita