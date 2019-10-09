I’d like to add my congratulations to the joint efforts of the Pickleball Club and the GVR Foundation, whose fundraising efforts brought in almost $350,000 for the 24-court pickleball complex!
In addition to the Foundation and the Pickleball Club (which has under 1,000 members), let’s also thank the around 22,000 GVR members not associated with the Pickleball Club whose “contributions” make up the remaining approximately $1.5 million! And thanks to the Board, who earlier capped additional monies for the complex at $1.25 million and in September reaffirmed that pledge.
Wonderful! Life is good…and let’s move on.
Gail Ault, Green Valley