Failing to plan is planning to fail. Did we not learn that from our parents? From our grandparents? And did we not learn in the School of Hard Knocks that designing effective solutions requires deep knowledge of the depth and breadth of the problems?
And did we not learn that you want a group of your best minds on the job? And did we not learn that once you make the plan, you stick to it? (Of course, you flex it constantly based on new data and local variations.) But good grief, our president says the detailed plans from the Centers for Disease Control for re-opening states will never see the light of day. Our Arizona governor and health director at one point paused the modeling work of a group of our most experienced researchers and scientists. I think they didn’t like the group’s initial projections.
For Pete’s sake, we don’t have enough testing results to know the virus’ parameters in Arizona, Pima County or in Green Valley. (And thank you for the continuing qualification accompanying the daily reporting of numbers.) I don’t see plans for testing, contact tracing and quarantining that matches the problem, that is, the problem as we currently understand it. I’m watching carefully and actually do have a master’s in Public Health. But that’s not needed to know that failing to plan is planning to fail.
Laurie Jurs, Green Valley