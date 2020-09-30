A few short paragraphs from an editorial by Karen Tumulty in the Washington Post on Sept. 15 caught my eye: “Meanwhile, Scientific American, the country’s oldest continuously published monthly magazine, has broken 175 years of tradition and, for the first time, endorsed a candidate for president.”
“The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people — because he rejects evidence and science. The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September,” editors wrote. “He has also attacked environmental protections, medical care, and the researchers and public science agencies that help this country prepare for its greatest challenges.”
They added: “That is why we urge you to vote for Joe Biden, who is offering fact-based plans to protect our health, our economy and the environment.”
“Imagine how refreshing it would be to have a president who sees science as a solution, not the enemy.”
Let’s see, with whom shall I place my trust: a discipline (science) and an institution (Scientific American) based on facts or Trump who has been credited with 20,000+ lies since taking office?
Larry Bond, Green Valley