In the Jan. 24 letters to the editor, a reader lamented the loss of “energy independence” and the loss of “a few thousand high-paying union jobs” and alienating neighbors due to President Biden canceling the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline (“Short order,” Jan. 24).
For those who want the whole story about the Keystone XL pipeline, I would like to submit a website for you to read up on. The website lays out convincing facts about the issues and problems with the pipeline. And don’t worry about those union jobs, Mike Rowe of “Dirty Jobs” fame will tell you how “good paying jobs” are available for those willing to learn the trades involved.
Here is the website (one of many): www.nrdc.org/stories/what-keystone-pipeline#tarsands
Warren McBride, Green Valley