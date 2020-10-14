Interesting commentary in the letter to the editor by Arthur Dixon in the Oct. 11 Green Valley News regarding the election for Pima County Recorder (“No on Benny White”).
What began as apparent disagreement with the editor’s presentation regarding the qualifications of candidate Benny White, which he described as “glowingly” but did not discuss, became a recitation of several Democrat Party allegations regarding Republican electoral conduct, not just in Pima County but anywhere in the nation. Allegations are best described as opinion, not fact.
I consider the editor’s presentation a fair discussion of Mr. White’s experience and background based on an interview, which I believe he insists take place as a factor in any candidate commentary.
On the other hand, it is obvious from Mr. Dixon’s article that his only really big feature is the appearance of a “D” after the candidate’s name. It is interesting that he desires continuation of County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez’s “tradition” of performance, even though, as I recall, the candidate endorsed by Ms. Rodriguez lost in the primary election to the current Democratic candidate.
Glenn Lundell, Green Valley