Thanks to Ellen Sussman for her Pie Maker feature (Jan. 17, Page B1). Those beautiful women shared their culinary art and lifestyle with the rest of us. Recipes are fun, but the stories warm the heart.
I am reminded of lyrics from a song by Gretchen Peters: “If heaven were a pie, it would be cherry. Cool and sweet and heavy on the tongue. Just one bit would satisfy your hunger. And there’d always be enough for everyone. ...If that’s what heaven’s made of, I ain’t afraid to die.”
Mary Hess
Green Valley