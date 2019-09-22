We did it! In the 58 days we were given to raise funds for the new pickleball center courts, we raised over $345,000, or an average of $5,948 a day from 553 contributors. The largest donation was $20,000, with an incredible number of us giving smaller sums to surpass our goal.
We now have funds for the entire 24-court center and enough courts to alleviate overcrowding for years to come, and to welcome even more to take up the sport. After all the messages urging you to contribute, this message is dedicated to saying thanks.
Thanks to the dedicated core group who helped to make this center a reality — the Pickleball Advisory Group, the Fundraising Committee, the Transition Committee, and the club Board. This group of volunteers gave their time and ideas freely and the GVR Pickleball Center would not be a reality without them.
A special thanks to Donna Coon, who has been our champion for years and was instrumental in piloting this project through GVR committees and the GVR Board.
Thanks to the GVR staff for managing the project and communications from the beginning and always being there to support our efforts and to celebrate with us. A special thanks to Kent Blumenthal, who’s vision and drive contributed to the success of this project more than most of you will ever know. And he doesn’t even play (yet)!
Thanks to the GVR Foundation, who partnered with us from the beginning.
Thank you to our detractors and doubters, who continued to say that we could not accomplish our goals and were wasting our time and efforts. Your
comments pushed us to refine our message and to redouble our efforts to help to provide a pickleball facility that we will all be proud of.
While our 2019 fundraising campaign blitz has ended, you can still contribute towards the cost of additional equipment needed to “furnish” the new courts. You can get a contribution form at: www.gvrpickleball.org/.
This has been one of the most gratifying projects we’ve ever been a part of and it’s because of you. It has been awesome to watch our supporters come together as a community and help to provide for both the present and the future. Thank you.
Jeff Harrell, Gina Rowsam, Donna Talarski, Pam Goodwin, Paul Serra, Mark McIntosh, Sandy Heintz: GVR Pickleball Club Board