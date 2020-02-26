In January 2019, the Green Valley Recreation Board approved spending up to $1.25 million on the construction of a pickleball complex. This was the maximum amount the Board could spend on a single contract without a vote of the membership. The Pickleball Club leadership did not want a vote for fear it would be rejected.
In 2020, the GVR Planning and Evaluation Committee was loaded with pickleball players. This committee proposed three club capital improvements to the Board: $6,000 for the tennis club, $80,000 for bocci ball courts, and $60,000 for shade structures at the new pickleball complex. The Board approved the first two projects and rejected the third.
Keep in mind that GVR has 64 clubs with needs. Nevertheless, pickleball supporters were irate. Their solution was to run pickleball players as candidates for the board. The GVR Pickleball Club has given support to the Friends of GVR candidates. Three of the four candidates belong to the Pickleball Club. If they are elected and take control of the Board, they have plans to spend $500,000+ on a tournament court and ramada. If this not their intent, the Pickleball Club president should publish a statement detailing exactly what they will be asking for next year. He could also state the club’s willingness to allow the other 64 clubs priority for capital improvement dollars. What say you, Mr. President?
Andrew G. Anderson, Green Valley