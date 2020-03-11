I am responding to Mr. Jeff Harrell’s comments (“Pickleball and candidates: Here are the facts,” March 1). Mr. Harrell was responding to a letter penned by a Mr. Andrew Anderson on Feb. 26.
I always read comments more closely when someone wants to present the “facts!” Many times, certain key facts are left out, so let’s check Mr. Harrell’s facts!
“In 2020, the P&E committee was loaded with pickleball players,” but, Mr. Harrell disagreed! I must disagree with Mr. Harrell’s comment, as anytime a committee with over 25 percent of the votes is controlled by one group the committee is loaded!
“$60,000 for shade structures at the new Pickleball Complex,” Mr. Harrell has justified this additional expenditure request because other clubs have requested shade funding, too! But, Mr. Harrell neglected to say those shade structures had been included in the original construction proposal for the pickleball project, but were removed by the GVR CEO. Why? The Pickleball Club leadership was not satisfied with only getting 12 new courts, but wanted 24 courts, so the shade structures were eliminated! It is reassuring to know Mr. Harrell has no plans to request additional pickleball funding from GVR in 2020! Other clubs should be relieved to know this!
“The Pickleball Club president could also state the club’s willingness, to allow the other 64 clubs priority for capital improvement dollars.” To Mr. Harrell’s credit he did say clubs wanting more funding than GVR can afford “should be willing to contribute significantly to the cost”! The Pickleball Club did it in 2019, surely they can do it again this year!
What I didn’t see in Mr. Harrell’s article was a commitment for the Pickleball Club to go to the end of the line and let the other clubs have their chance at obtaining funding from GVR in 2020. Perhaps that statement from the Pickleball Club may be forthcoming?
Terry Vogler, Green Valley