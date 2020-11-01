In his Oct. 28 letter, Rick Cendo offers an entirely false representation of my comments regarding the East Center pool (“Summer lessons”). My Sept. 16 article did not say that I’m against replacing the East Center pool and it emphatically did not say that I wanted more pickleball courts. In fact, the article stated, “We want every GVR member to have their activity of choice …” I asked only that the GVR Board conduct appropriate due diligence, as required by the bylaws, to determine the best use of that space, considering the needs of all members. In fact, having a social space for members to gather was one of the top choices for new facilities in the 2018 survey of members. So, Mike Zelenak’s comment was not out of line. The board conducted due diligence and then approved the cost of a preliminary design.
Condo’s statement that “Friends of GVR is basically a front for pickleball” is patently false. Just to be clear: Friends of GVR advocates for keeping GVR both affordable and exceptional — for all members, all uses and all clubs. The organization’s primary mission is to recruit and elect competent and ethical leaders to the board.
Please note that I have resigned from the Friends’ board to run for the GVR Board itself. I do not speak for the Friends’ board, but I am still a Friend.
It is both sad and disappointing that some Green Valley residents are so willing to spread misinformation. I continue to hope that we are better than this.
Nina Campfield, Green Valley