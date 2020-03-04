Layne Johnson’s editorial was both informative and confusing (“Our vision for GVR: Something for all”, A7, Feb. 19). It was informative because this new vision of the Friends of GVR mirrors the points that Kathi Bachelor, Mark Kelley, Lenore Bell and Dale Sprinkle have campaigned on from the beginning. Has Friends had an epiphany? Do they now suddenly support all clubs and the rest of the membership, or is this just campaign chatter to get your vote? Much like the language on some of their literature that they suddenly have a goal of keeping dues low. But little in their big-spending agenda would lead one to expect low dues from their leadership.
What’s confusing? For starters, Friends was started by the pickleball leadership and supporters. They wanted and needed more courts for their growing sport. The membership supported more courts. Last year, the board approved $1.25 million for more courts on an 11-1 vote. More courts satisfied most players, but not the leadership. Their goal was to build a pickleball “Field of Dreams” to compete with large cities for tournaments. Let’s just say there are members on both sides of the net on this issue, even among pickleball players.
Now, if Friends wants us to believe they truly support all clubs and members, why did they recruit and support three pickleball members as board candidates? Why not candidates from other clubs? Will the pickle ball club place their current funding request at the bottom of the list? Will they support the other clubs with legitimate funding needs this year?
It is clear that Friends want control of the board. What is less clear is how the other clubs and members will fair if they succeed.
Pat Reynolds, Green Valley