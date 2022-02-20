Well, it is now official, the GVR Pickleball Club has announced that they are endorsing the Friends of GVR candidates. In the announcement, President Gina Rowsam said that there is a need to protect the club’s interest and the 24 pickleball courts at the pickleball complex. Is there some dark secret that we as members are unaware of that will change the club and courts? If so, what is it?
Could it be there a move afoot to invest more funds into the current plot of land for more courts? A club of 1,100 is a significant number but is still a small portion of the total GVR general membership. Why would that one club be allowed to set the agenda and future of GVR? In fact, a current Friends board member and 2022 candidate was quoted as saying that he was running to finish/complete what he had started.
I would suggest that the general membership take a careful look at the candidates.
Kris Servais, president of Friends of GVR, is emphatic in her comments that “GVR politics are broken,” and the only way to support pickleball is for the election of their endorsed candidates.
It is disturbing that for the past five years the politics of GVR have revolved around pickleball and it seems that it will not change anytime soon. GVR has over 60 additional clubs needing attention. To my knowledge, no other GVR club is officially supporting candidates. GVR candidates need to be focusing on all GVR club needs, rather than only the desires of pickleball.
