We are writing this email because we feel the Pickeball Club is way out of line wanting more money. Enough is enough! So much has been spent on this club while others have been neglected. It is time to treat all clubs equally.
The club’s argument is that they have 800 members who pay their dues, but so do the rest of us. Just because the candidates (that Friends of GVR endorsed) who support pickleball got elected this year shouldn’t be a reason to show even more favoritism to their club.
In addition, we are vehemently against raising our dues for an across the board wage increase. There seems to be enough money coming in that some wages could be raised, but not all positions deserve a $3 per hour increase. However, if lack of money is a problem, take the money the Pickleball Club wants and use it to pay for a partial wage increase.
Raymond and Nancy Ferguson, Green Valley