Before Rep. Liz Cheney was ousted from her position from her role as the third-ranking Republican in House leadership, she made a statement that everyone should easily agree to: “Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar.”
With her ouster, every single Republican who voted to remove her, and every single Republican who has remained silent about the Big Lie of Trump—his ridiculous claim about election fraud—now owns this lie.
Whether you are a staunch conservative, like Cheney, or a moderate, you need to remember this fact when considering who to vote for at the local or national level. Find out whether each and every candidate running for office in the next several years spoke up against this lie. If he or she did not, and you vote for this candidate, you will be among those who embolden the liar and perpetuate the lie.
Remember that this lie led to the insurrection at our nation’s capital. It is an ongoing attempt to interfere with the fundamental element of our constitutional democracy—the peaceful transfer of power.
Ask yourself what side you are on. Will you be among the patriots who defend the truth, the republic, and the rule of law or will you be among those who help end the American Experiment in government of, by, and for The People? Will you choose the truth or join the liars?
Jeff Sturges
Sierra Vista