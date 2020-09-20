Political signs are springing up everywhere. Some are being stolen. The “haters” on radio and television, as well as newspapers, are ramping up also, and a “boatload of money,” who knows where it all comes from, is being spent on political advertisement. It will be a blessing when all this is over.
Some of the descriptive words and phrases being used on Opinion Pages and on news pages, as today there is very little separation, demonstrate how this election has boiled down to the personalities and basically excluded the policies. Here are some I found for Joe Biden: “buffoon,” “goofy,” “a joke,” “mental midget,” “a dunce” “government free-loader.”
Here are some I found for Donald Trump: “arrogant,” egotistical,” “narcissistic,” “a bag of toxic sludge,” “a damaged human being.”
Based on these descriptive terms, if true, I wouldn’t vote for either one. Would you?
So, it is the policies of each which for me will be and is the determining factor. Frankly, I don’t know what a Biden-Harris country, my country, will look like. Please, somebody let me know.
Prior to the pandemic, my portfolio looked pretty good; stock market at all time highs; tax relief; unemployment for all was at all time lows; no wars; ISIS dismantled; our servicemen being brought home from areas of endless occupation; mid-east peace agreement; positive trade deals favoring many in our country including the farmers; executive order to lower prescription drug prices; and attempts to close the border and stop illegal entry into our country favoring me a citizen.
At this time in my life, I can’t afford to venture into the unknown, nor do I want to do so for my children and grandchildren. Therefore, I will vote for the man some describe as “a bag of toxic sludge.”
John Fanning, Green Valley