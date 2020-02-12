Pelosi’s outrageous behavior at the end of President Trump’s State of the Union Address was most unbecoming, even for her! It was a slap in the face to all the “honored guests,” young and old, and to the American public. How can anyone be so hateful?
I would like to think that the House of Representatives would be thinking of how “they” could make a difference by getting back to business NOW! The impeachment is over! They have spent a huge amount of time and untold monies on this whole thing. It is time, long overdue, for them to get off the pity-potty and do the work that they were elected to do. Does anyone know what is next on their agenda? And for their time, trying to take down our president, they get all their salaries and benefits!
May God bless our country, our president and everyone that truly loves living in the greatest place on earth!
K. Thurnau, Green Valley