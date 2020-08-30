President Trump and his allies have zeroed in on the so-called payroll tax, or, as many of us remember its origin, the FICA (Federal Insurance Contribution Act) tax. If successful, the call to eliminate it would quickly dry up the revenue source for Social Security and Medicare, ending these effective programs for those of us who paid into them our entire working lives. Some estimate this could occur as soon as 2023.
Should this effort be successful, a hypothetical illustration may help explain its repercussions. Say Company A employs 25 people at $40,000 per year. Employee B is one of those employees. A and B each contribute 7.65 percent of B’s gross income to FICA. (6.2% to Social Security and 1.45% to Medicare) With the payroll tax ended, employee B now has $3.060 each year to finance future medical and retirement benefits should he choose to save it. Whether he will or not is another issue.
Meanwhile, Company A saves $76,500 per year. What about major corporations with thousands of employees? How would they spend the windfall of 7.65 percent of every employee’s paycheck which they no longer would have to contribute? My guess is the stockholders and CEOs would be quite happy — the average employee, and, as the funds dry up, many Green Valley residents — not so much.
Duke Southard, Green Valley