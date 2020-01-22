Supervisor Christy’s op-ed (“County should support Stonegarden,” Page A1, Jan. 19) misses the point. The Pima County Supervisors accepted the Stonegarden grant last spring only because the Department of Homeland Security offered a sweetener of $200,000 for humanitarian aid. When the county asked for those funds, they were denied.
In a classic “bait and switch” maneuver, DHS lost the faith of Pima County residents. Faith communities stepped up when ICE was dropping off asylum seekers at the bus station without any guidance of how to go to their sponsors. Now DHS should step up and themselves use federal Stonegarden funds to enforce federal immigration law. Don’t ask our local law enforcement officers, who are hired to protect all the members of their community, to do their job.
Sara Busey, Green Valley