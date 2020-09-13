While the 8 year olds are playing at election stunts locally and nationally, let’s be really clear about what is happening rather than being distracted from the real world, as 45 and his supporters (locally and nationwide) want.
It is 19 years since the horrors of 9/11. We all remember where we were… That day, murderers from Saudi Arabia and Osama Bin Laden killed 2,997 people and injured more than 6,000 — mostly, but not all, were Americans; there was worldwide outrage.
As of 9/11/2020, more than 192,914 Americans have have died from COVID-19 and there are 6,421,000+ cases that we know of; there is not enough testing to know if there are more.
Where is the outrage? 45 and his supporters want you to think of a purple cow instead — anything to distract.
And 45 literally lied about the dangers of the virus, while knowing full well it was highly contagious, airborne and as deadly as the 1918 virus. He says he did not want ”panic” (in the stock market…). This from a man who has flamed fear, panic and suspicion in order to paint himself as our civil savior.
U.S. intelligence reports across the board confirm that Russia is once again trying to interfere in this election to favor their friend, 45. U.S. Intelligence also reports that Russia pays bounties in Afghanistan for U.S. soldiers to be killed.
And, 45 is silent rather than condemning these outrages; he is so intimidated by Russia’s dictator Putin that he is afraid to follow his constitutional oath to preserve, protect and defend the United States of America. His silence speaks volumes; yet he is voluble and quick to distract with lies and cheap shots at his opponents with schoolyard bully name-calling. And, by the way, U.S. military troops are/were “losers” and “suckers.”
Recently, 45 canceled race-related training sessions for government employees as “un-American,” and he now has our (not his) Department of Justice defending lawsuits against his private wrongdoings. So many more outrages...
So, what to do?
1. The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5. (520) 724-4330; Online: www.recorder.pima.gov to reach Pima County Recorder.
2. Twenty-five days from now, on Oct. 7, Arizona will be mailing out PEVL (Permanent Early Voting List) mail-in ballots for the General Election; the last day to sign up for PEVL is Oct. 23.
3. Vote early — the last day to mail in your PEVL is Oct. 27 — but mail it in, or better, drop it off earlier than that. Starting Oct. 26, drop off your PEVL at Good Shepherd Church, 17750 N. La Cañada Dr., Sahuarita.
4. Or, vote in person on Nov. 3.
Be outraged, and vote. 86451132020
Maureen Brooks, Green Valley