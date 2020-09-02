A new “Republican” ad called “The Purge” claims protesters are trying to purge police from the streets and that Joe Biden and Democrats are letting them. Let’s get one thing straight. Joe Biden is a private citizen. He can’t “let” anything happen any more than I can. Donald Trump is the president and he could do a lot more to mitigate the situation than Biden can.
He won’t though, because he’s finally found his hook and he’s going to use it to win another term. He doesn’t have a platform or any plans and he has bungled so many things only something like this can save him. If the Democrats are “letting” anybody do anything, it’s standing by and “letting” Trump load up the Fear Wagon and ride it to victory.
Marilyn Querciagrossa, Green Valley