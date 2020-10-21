I’m responding to Eileen Wilson (“Not a problem,” Oct. 18). Wow! You are a lucky lady…so far.
I’m amazed that, based on your relatively limited experience (at local Republican gatherings at which few masks and little social distancing was observed), you extrapolate that the “Dems who slam Republicans for not wearing masks and the spreading of COVID-19” (are) “100% untruthful.” Really? Nationwide this isn’t an issue because for you it wasn’t an issue in Green Valley? (How recently were these meetings? It may become an issue yet.)
Let’s look at this from a different perspective: perhaps you were not infected because one (or more) of the mask wearers at your meetings didn’t pass the virus on to you because masks were worn. And yet another view…you might have spread the COVID to others if you were an asymptomatic carrier, ignorant of your condition, and not wearing a mask.
Just saying, Eileen…perhaps your beloved party’s head in Washington got intensive, extraordinary medical treatment (at a huge cost to all American taxpayers, by the way), but that’s probably not going to be the case for you, is it?
Stay safe/stay well/wear masks!
Susan S. Ford, Green Valley