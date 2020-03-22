During daunting times, random acts of kindness often reaffirm our faith in the goodness of our fellow human beings.
My wife and I were recently on the receiving end of one such random act. That act took place at, of all places, in the drive-through line of the Continental Shopping Plaza McDonald’s.
To escape stay-at-home boredom, we left our Desert Hills home to purchase two “Mickey D” burger meals. As we wheeled up to pay for our purchase, the window cashier chirped, “You owe nothing — the lady in the truck ahead of you paid for your order!”
Stunned, we didn’t quite know what to do. Then it hit us — pay for the order of the mom and two kids in the car directly behind us. Thank you, “truck lady,” for teaching us about the right thing to do during these challenging times.
Jim and Betty Herman, Green Valley