I am responding to “Party platforms tell the story” in the Oct. 4 paper. Karen Bettridge’s list of party platforms sounded rather biased. I went to the website she recommended at “Party Platform Comparison 2020” and found that the platforms on that website come from the Family Research Council, which is a fundamentalist Protestant activist group with the mission to “advance faith, family, and freedom in public policy and the culture from a biblical worldview.”
The statements on that website do not describe the platforms of either political party. They are the interpretations of the Family Research Council. My research showed that there are many other websites comparing “political platforms” but most are associated with biblical viewpoints. It was only when I went directly to Democracts.org. or to GOP.com that I was able to find the actual political platforms.
In doing so, I was able to find all kinds of interesting information. For example, I found out that Karen Bettridge’s statement that “The Democrat Party opposes school choice of any form” is not true. The Democratic platform wants “guardrails to ensure charter schools are good stewards of federal educational funds” and “measures to increase accountability for charter schools.” Her example regarding abortion is also misleading. Just because the Republican Party supports something does not mean the opposite is true for the Democratic Party. Read the actual platforms. They are very enlightening.
Judy Maury, Green Valley