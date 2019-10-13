I am really curious if anyone else is fed up with people cutting through the pole barriers at Continental Shopping Plaza.
We don’t have the best drivers in this town and every couple years the management installs poles (by Safeway), someone runs into them and knocks them down, leaving a gap. At least three times in the last two weeks someone has almost run into me because I was exiting Safeway and they can’t spend an extra two minutes to drive past the gap and pull into Safeway the way it is intended.
I wrote to the management company asking them to put Jersey barriers instead of the poles and they haven’t had the decency to even respond to me. Selfish drivers are creating a safety hazard and something should be done before all the snowbirds come back.
Patti Scott, Green Valley