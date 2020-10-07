While sorry that President Trump is sick, as a nurse, nurse practitioner and nursing educator, I am appalled at his mishandling of the COVID-19 epidemic. This includes his failure to listen to scientists and experienced public health officials while spreading dangerous lies and treatments without an effective plan to deal with the pandemic.
A proven, well-tested vaccine is not yet here. But we can wear masks, socially distance ourselves, and avoid super-spreader rallies where people are packed in, most of them without masks. The recent news certainly underscores the danger.
The president has strong-armed not only governors to relax mask wearing and social distancing, but also the Centers for Disease Control (once the go-to agency for facts and guidance) to support his non-scientific intention to quickly reopen schools and businesses despite evidence that rushed re-openings are inherently dangerous,
As a retired Army Nurse Corps major called up for Desert Storm, I am also angered that Donald Trump has reportedly called those of us who have served “suckers” and “losers.” His denigration of military vets, both alive and dead is an affront to all service people, their family and friends.
Esther Levine Brill RN, APN, Ph.D., Green Valley