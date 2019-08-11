Friends and SilverSneakers colleagues wish to express appreciation for the recent well-written article by Ellen Sussman regarding Dr. Pamela Cherry and her recent nomination in the competition for the 2019 SilverSneakers Richard Swanson Inspiration Award.
Dr. Cherry was selected as one of the 10 finalists from over 200 Silver Sneakers participants nationwide nominated by their fitness centers. Although, Pam did not receive the highest number of votes, when the contest ended, she had placed sixth in the field of 10. It was truly an honor to have her represent the Green Valley/Sahuarita area and Arizona for this outstanding and prestigious national accolade. Again, thanks to all.
Edwin R. Bigby Jr., Green Valley