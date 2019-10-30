I’ve noticed many local businesses increasing the numbers of self-check-out registers, while reducing human cashiers. As I prepare to make my purchase, I look at the long lines awaiting a human cashier, then back to the multiple self-check-out registers, still with respectable lines. I watch customers grapple with locating bar codes, while sometimes attempting to scan a single item repeatedly. Some businesses now graciously provide us scanner guns to reduce barcode read errors.
We support a company by making purchases, oftentimes after searching far-and-wide for a living, friendly, and knowledgeable employee to assist us; we serve as an unpaid cashier after waiting in line; we sometimes have to purchase bags to carry our goods out of the store; and we are then occasionally stung with the final humiliation of passing through security staff before being permitted to leave.
What is most troubling to me is the ease with which big business has seamlessly transitioned to this system without so much as a whimper of protest from loyal customers. Do customers not care? Do they not have principles and standards? Have they simply given in to the continual mistreatment of big business?
If I am to serve as an unpaid cashier to increase the profit margin of a company, then that company should respond in kind by providing me a company vest, salary, and benefits! Until then, I will opt to wait in the longer line and transact my purchase with a paid employee.
Randall Limbach, Sierra Vista