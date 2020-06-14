On Tuesday, I experienced a terrible fall in the parking lot of the 99 Cent Store. Two employees, Catalina and Nate, as well as two strangers instantly appeared. They were there with needed supplies to help clean my wounds. They provided an ice cold bottle of water to stop the profuse bleeding as well as many towels. They even helped me into the store to clean up from this accident.
In today’s world I was overwhelmed with the kindness, compassion, and care from total strangers. They all provided healing in ways they will never know. There are no words to thank these phenomenal individuals for all their help!
May this encourage all of us to always be ready to help others at a moment’s notice. These compassionate acts of kindness have the potential to make the world a better place. People like Nate and Catalina are an inspiration to all of us. There are no words to express my gratitude.
Rita Danks, Green Valley