This regards the letter captioned “Decision time” in the Sept. 18 issue of the Green Valley News. The letter contained, among things, “Democrats would murder babies” and “they (Democrats.) want to force Communism/Fascism down the throats of Americans.”
I appreciate that the Green Valley News wants the letters section to be open to a wide variety of views. However, you have standards which include civility. You have the discretion to reject letters which, irrespective of subject matter, do not meet the standards,. Such discretion does not constitute censorship.
The tone and language of “Decision Time”hat I’ve cited, provides good reason to have rejected the letter.
This mild criticism does not affect my thanks for giving us a consistently informative and readable publication.
Jerry Belenker, Green Valley