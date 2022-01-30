If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
For the last six months, six Desert Hills 2 women have dedicated themselves to an informal, sometimes extremely chilly, water aerobics class in our local pool. COVID had previously closed down the aerobics offering, so we women took it upon ourselves to reinstitute this class as the COVID threat seemed to be tapering.
Lo and behold, two “gentlemen” recently showed up at the pool and expressed their ire at our group impinging upon their pool walk route. They were so incensed that they went to a GVR official who swooped down upon us and loudly proclaimed they we were no longer to conduct our aerobics class. Dictatorial edicts are not a way for corporations to communicate with the people who pay their salaries! No GVR official ever consulted with us women over this issue.
There’s already way too much national acrimony going on. GVR shouldn’t be adding to that national plague.
