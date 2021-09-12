If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Does Pima County also require more from their employees who smoke, vape or drink (“No shot? County workers pay more”)? How about for those employees who engage in risky recreation, such as skydiving, white water rafting or casual sex?
I dare suggest medical care for any of those (I mentioned) could be as high, or even eclipse those of someone ill with COVID.
This is nothing more than punishment for those who opt out of the COVID vaccinations. The exemptions you (Pima County) offer for “valid medical or religious” exemptions are equally lame. How will you validate one’s medical exemption without violating HIPPA, or the ADA? How will you validate those religious exemptions without violating one’s Constitutional rights?
This new “rule” voted in by the Pima County Board of Supervisors is tantamount to medical tyranny, and is draconian overreach.
Where, and when one goes to church to worship their God is NUNYA. None of your business. One’s medical history is NUNYA. None of your business. You (Pima County) do not hire based upon one’s health or religious beliefs; you don’t do this for anything else.