Our local community will have the opportunity to view one of the most important and timely movies of our generation at 4 p.m. March 27 at Continental Shopping Plaza, second floor, Suite 203, in the northwestern corner of the complex.
As a public service, (not a political event), the Republican Legislative Two (LD2) Outreach and Event and Planning Committee, chaired by Eileen Wilson, is providing this event, with refreshments, for the purpose of showing to the public the movie “The Social Dilemma” (Yes, we official permission from the producers) because it is probably one of the most important movies of our generation.
That movie educates the viewer on how Social Media (“SoMe”) has taken control of our thoughts and our families’ lives and it focuses on several main topics of interest:
(a) SoMe is now the most powerful communication channel in our lives;
(b) SoMe can create and spread rumors and falsehoods that can turn deadly;
(c) We now live in a “disinformation” age;
(d) SoMe uses algorithms to track us and cater to our desires for new and exciting items to purchase, making certain internet companies rich.
At the end of the movie I will lead a short discussion explaining why media giants can pick and choose who can post on their SoMe platforms and what actions can be taken at the state level to change that unfair activity in Arizona.
Admission is $10 (cash or check only) for adults and $5 per child to cover refreshment costs. There will be door prizes and optional purchase of 50-50 raffle tickets.
Bobby Wilson, LD2 vice chair, Green Valley
Editor’s note: I concur with Mr. Wilson. This isn’t political; this is one of the most important documentaries made in years and it touches every one of us. Whether you attend this event or seek out the documentary on your own, it is worth your time.