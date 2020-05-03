Attorney General William Barr deserves praise for insisting that the Justice Department be on the alert for violations of our constitutional rights. It may be necessary to temporarily accept certain limits on our personal activity, but we have already seen how some state and local governments have exploited the coronavirus emergency to pursue a left-wing agenda.
In Kentucky and Mississippi, cities initially prohibited churches from holding drive-in services in parking lots, despite the compliance with personal distancing. In Virginia, an indoor shooting range had to get a court order to overcome the governor’s designation as “entertainment” and be allowed to reopen. Hostility to the constitutional rights of Christians and gun owners is nothing new, and authoritarian elected officials will use any excuse to overturn the Bill of Rights.
Our Constitution contains no provision for suspending it in time of emergency. Our rights should be protected, our elections should be held, and our government should continue to function.
Paul Fitch, Green Valley