Remember when Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pronounced that Trump won’t be president next year “one way or another”?

The Democratic party of today along with a complicit press are not only trying to take our Second Amendment away but have been chipping away at our First Amendment rights also. It’s become apparent for quite a while that the press is merely another arm of the Democratic Party trying to tell me what to say, how to say it, or how to vote and I just laugh. I still believe in the Constitution and all 10 of our Bill of Rights.

Remember, it’s the Second Amendment that secures the rest of them.

Lou Sampson, Green Valley

