As a firearms owner, I abhor every shooting death be it murder, suicide or accidental. It is a tragic loss of life. That said, the firearm legislation discussed in the March 24 Opinion Extra is a solution looking for a problem. H.R. 8 (universal background checks) will not stop mass shootings. The best the article could do was say that this “might have” stopped the Texas church shooting in 2019.
The Urban Institute stated that criminals get their firearms from corrupt firearms dealers, gangs, social networks and theft. This is supported by the NRA’s America 1st website. H.R. 1446 attempts to extend background checks to 10 days under the guise that this would have stopped Dylann Roof from obtaining his firearm. This is patently false as the FBI did not discover the problem with his background for two months!
There is no indication that this legislation would do anything appreciable to reduce shootings. And it should be noted that Colorado has universal background checks, a red flag law and a ban on high-capacity magazines. The shooter’s family knew he had mental issues and did nothing. Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers, has a “no firearms” policy. None of these stopped the shooting.
Want to reduce unnecessary deaths? A better solution would be to install car breathalyzers on every vehicle in America as the NHTSA reported 10,142 people lost their lives in 2019 due to drunken driving. Oh, you see that as an infringement on your freedom as you don’t drive drunk? I see these proposed bills as a constitutional infringement!
Steve Ware, Sahuarita