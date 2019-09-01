One of the most disturbing concepts being tossed around today is the notion that worrying about issues affecting the world beyond our life expectancy is a waste of time.
Why worry about climate change? I’m over 70 years old. Let my grandkids worry about it.
Why worry about Iran or North Korea getting a nuclear weapon? I’ll be dead before they get a chance to use it.
Why worry about pollution of our rivers, lakes, streams, and oceans? I’ll be long gone before it would affect me.
Why worry about mass murders, or guns, or gun control? The odds of me getting caught in such a scenario before I die are pretty slim.
Why worry about our National Park system being decimated by greedy speculators? I got to use them but probably will never use them again.
Why worry about the deregulation of all those government public protection agencies like the FDA or EPA which help on issues of public safety and health. I won’t be around when the deregulation steps impact our society and even our world.
It seems clear that those in the “it won’t matter because I’ll be dead” camp lack appreciation for all that has gone before to get us where we are now. They are firmly entrenched in the “for me, right now,” greed-driven mentality. They care not for their children, grandchildren, and children yet unborn. They lack vision and have no clue what it means to be a participating and productive member of the human race.
In other words, they are the people who are a large part of the reason the human race is likely to destroy itself.
Oh, I forgot. They have the after I’m dead syndrome and really don’t care.
Duke Southard, Green Valley