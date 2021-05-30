Thought I’d share some real-time experience with the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital:
I could go into great detail about my wife’s recent experience starting with the Emergency Room and ending with the successful removal of an infected gall bladder, but suffice it to say that health problems she’d been suffering from for about a year culminating in a very painful event May 3 were resolved by the team at SCVRH.
Dr. Hubbard and his team worked through a protocol and determined the likelihood of a gall bladder problem. The next day the diagnosis was confirmed. Dr. Vinod Gollapalli and his team prescribed antibiotics as a first phase of therapy. By Wednesday, the pain had not subsided. The surgeon determined that surgery would be required. That afternoon the gall bladder was removed. An unpleasant after-effect of the anesthetics and the pain from surgery were controlled by pain management. By Thursday morning, it was apparent to my wife that her pain from the gall bladder was gone. Wow!
With the help of the attending staff, she continued to recover and looked forward to a healthier future. I was pleased to have been in her room Tuesday through Thursday as the team worked to solve the problem and then post-op as she improved. I witnessed a very caring, competent staff. What really came across to me was, 1. The positive attitude among the staff and, 2. A willingness to help each other with a variety of issues. The environment was positive, almost joyful. Whether dealing with an unhappy, grumpy patient or going about their business, the staff confidently handled whatever came up. I was impressed.
The room was great. The hospital is being well-cared for. Greeters at the front desk seem happy to be there. It’s apparent that management is working hard to bring in a very competent staff. We were especially impressed by how we were served in the ER, Dr. Gollapolli and his surgical staff and the nursing staff. We are letting others know that SCVRH gets high marks.
Congratulations to management and staff for working hard to work out what has been a difficult climb out of some not so great history. May SCVRH patient load grow and help support this very valuable community asset.
Bob Schmitz
Tubac