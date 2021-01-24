In John Fanning’s Jan. 20 letter, he and many others are very concerned about our national debt, which is $27 trillion. No one wants to have debt unless there is a good reason.
We have a war going on in the world, COVID-19. It needs to be defeated, and it will cost a lot of money, just as World War II did. We went into debt because there was no choice! How was the debt from WWII paid off?
The tax was limited to a 90% effective rate. 1946-1947: 91%: $200,000: A statutory credit effectively reduced this rate to 86.45%. The tax was limited to a 90% effective rate (85.5% after credit). 1948-1951: 91%: $400,000: In 1948-1949, statutory credits effectively reduced this rate to 82.13%, and in 1950, to 84.36%.
They blame free healthcare, free college, poor management of states and local governments. I find it interesting we never mention tax cuts and large military budgets as a cause of the debt.
We all have to pay some, and those that have lots will have to pay more. It is unfortunate that many with lower incomes pay more than the rich.
We are all in this together, so let’s all do our part or more if we have lots.
The best time to have debt is when rates are low, so do more now while rates are low, and get the economy going again.
Tim Dugan, Green Valley