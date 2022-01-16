If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
When I listen to the news I think we are headed for civil war and then probably global war. When we’re done with that we’ll still have the same problems to solve; we’ll always have differences.
I think I understand the anger and fear behind the political and religious polarization in our country. The world is too crowded, crowding and climate changes are creating instability, fear of starvation and fear of violence are leading to desperate migration, and we are afraid of losing our homes, our community and national values, and our respected place in the world.
Competition for resources, money and respect become reasons for hate, bullying and violence. At a deep level we’re all desperate for survival!
In the long history of human existence we have actually developed many useful tools for solving these problems instead of using violence, hate and war. So what else can we use instead? Deep listening, empathy (walk in the other’s shoes), sharing (builds trust), respect (giving the respect you want back first), win/win strategies (rather than win/lose where the winner takes all), creating healthy and loving boundaries, meet anger with listening rather than anger, learning that you are not entitled to revenge when you’re wronged and that revenge only creates another cycle of revenge, taking personal responsibility to create community structures that enhance respect, equality and loving your neighbor.
Talk and especially listen to each other in person. Not any government or religion can fix this unless you and I do our part.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone