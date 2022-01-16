Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

When I listen to the news I think we are headed for civil war and then probably global war. When we’re done with that we’ll still have the same problems to solve; we’ll always have differences.

I think I understand the anger and fear behind the political and religious polarization in our country. The world is too crowded, crowding and climate changes are creating instability, fear of starvation and fear of violence are leading to desperate migration, and we are afraid of losing our homes, our community and national values, and our respected place in the world.

Competition for resources, money and respect become reasons for hate, bullying and violence. At a deep level we’re all desperate for survival!

In the long history of human existence we have actually developed many useful tools for solving these problems instead of using violence, hate and war. So what else can we use instead? Deep listening, empathy (walk in the other’s shoes), sharing (builds trust), respect (giving the respect you want back first), win/win strategies (rather than win/lose where the winner takes all), creating healthy and loving boundaries, meet anger with listening rather than anger, learning that you are not entitled to revenge when you’re wronged and that revenge only creates another cycle of revenge, taking personal responsibility to create community structures that enhance respect, equality and loving your neighbor.

Talk and especially listen to each other in person. Not any government or religion can fix this unless you and I do our part.

In the end, we’re all in this together.

Don Fish

Green Valley

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?