John Fanning’s letter Wednesday accurately describes the deficit (“Growing problem,” Jan. 20). He does not, however, mention the causes of that deficit, i.e. a budget-crushing tax bill calculated to enrich the form president and his ilk, at the expense of the country, allowing a few crumbs to fall off the table to the middle class.
He does not mention the creation of an enormous and very costly monument to himself, which serves no other purpose, nor the considerable fees to several attorneys who diligently conjured a number of specious quasi-legal arguments so transparent hat no judge, regardless of political affiliation or who appointed him or her, was willing to violate their oath.
He does mention that the overhead to carry loans nowadays remains quite reasonable, although at one time it was lower. Thereafter he has the chutzpah to make light of some very important expenditures, far more advantageous to this country than the aforementioned largess. He mentions neither the environment, infrastructure nor climate change, all of which are absolutely necessary and will be expensive. Nor does he mention increased revenue as the pandemic decreases and people return to work.
Our country has, albeit painfully, passed a giant kidney stone. Fortunately, the new boss is nothing like the old boss.
America will not be fooled again.
Bob Epstein, Green Valley