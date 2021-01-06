In her Letter to the Editor, Ms. Nina Campfield refers to an “elegant solution.” It would have been an elegant solution had all parties been winners. As you so rightly noted, Borderland Investments is the big winner. They will receive cash for the appraised value of both properties for the sale of just the clubhouse. Borderland (or their owners) will also receive a substantial charitable deduction for the appraised value of the parking lot. Had GVR agreed to pay the appraised value for the clubhouse and Borderland Investments had donated the parking lot to the GVR Foundation, all parties would have been winners.
What Ms. Campbell also seems to miss is that, although there is no bank financing involved in this case, it’s through an appraisal a lender obtains the best available estimate of property’s value. No lender wants to underwrite a loan in which the buyers are overpaying for the property due to their naivety, enthusiasm or just being snookered by the seller. I think in this case, GVR is guilty of all three.
Ms. Campbell further states that the value is the amount “for which the seller will sell and the buyer will buy.” It’s very easy for GVR to overpay for a property when it is using OPM (other people’s money). I doubt that one member of the Board or the interim director would have agreed to this had it been their money.
Karen Chadwell, Green Valley