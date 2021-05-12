It’s a sensitive subject for certain but I believe there is significant interest for thousands of GVR members to opt out. GVR can be and is the lifeblood of many members who enjoy various clubs and activities.
Still, for years many older members, or those with minimal interest, are not participating in GVR. If given an opportunity to opt out there may be up to 30% of those who would leave. As some are aware the Nickerson v. GVR lawsuit resulted in a defeat for the plaintiffs.
It seemed the courts believed the remedy for opting out of membership rested with the GVR board rather than the courts.
Since that decision much as changed, including significant mismanagement assertions, unclear legal authority to add optional communities (eight) with the “choice to join” or not, and what seems like board division similar to our country’s political system. In short, it’s been a mess for many years, at least for many members.
Sadly, it’s my opinion we have a very common and serious issue with GVR membership: Indifference. Too many just don’t care. At some point a large enough number wanting to exit membership will secure legal assistance to present to the courts likely valid reasons for leaving. It is unlikely the courts would ignore thousands of members expressing valid reasons to leave.
We can be quite certain the board would never consider this issue which basically leaves it up to those who decide it’s time to act.
Charles Jones
Green Valley