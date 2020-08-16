There is a treatment for COVID-19 that is exceptionally effective. That is, a healthy immune system.
Maintaining a healthy immune system requires a healthy body. Advice from every medical angle tells us that a healthy body requires an appropriate diet and regular exercise. No place is as universally equipped for promoting all-around body exercise as a fitness center.
Many fitness centers do, and all could be required to, dispense sanitation wipes. Likewise, they maintain as a condition to use the facility that everyone wipe down machines and free weights after every use. The fitness centers where I live have maintained these rules for years. What grocery store, Walmart, hardware store, or barber shop/beauty salon can claim to maintain this level of sanitation?
Fitness center machines and free-weight racks can easily be spaced six feet apart. Do we maintain that protocol when we get our hair cut? When shopping for groceries or other necessities?
It seems impossible to find an argument for closing facilities that offer so much benefit to health, while maintaining excellent protocols to prevent the spread of disease.
It’s time to open fitness centers!
Dale Sprinkle, Green Valley