We purchased our home in Green Valley for the location and the amenities. We need the fitness centers and the pools for our health. Older people depend on the pools to stay active. There is no difference between using the pools, going to the grocery store, or pumping gasoline.
We’re not being allowed to use the amenities that we pay for nor offered a refund. This is a difficult time we know, but should we have to put our mental and physical health at more risk for not being able to exercise our bodies and minds? Very disappointed in GVR!
Cheryl Hansen, Green Valley