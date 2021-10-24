If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I am writing in response to Bart Hillyer’s column, “Sowing division on the GVR board,” Page A7, Oct. 20. My experience in California allows me to be familiar with the Ralph M. Brown Act, passed in 1953, which addressed concern over informal, and undisclosed meetings between local elected officials, thereby avoiding public scrutiny. The law applied to city, county government agencies, boards, and councils, and was later applied to email communications.
One could argue that GVR is not a local government agency, but the similarity in my opinion applies. Mr. Hillyer thinks these one-on-ones are a good thing, that as a minority board member, his opinions are overlooked. Sure, the individual council member meetings with Mr. Somers could be chatting over coffee about the weather, the baseball playoffs or their GVR exercise preferences, but the subjects also theoretically could be about a “you help me here, I’ll help you there” subject that should be shared with the entire board, and membership.
Mr. Hillyer should understand this objection. All meetings must be open.
Bill Wolff
Green Valley
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone