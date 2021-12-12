If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I am pleased to report that it appears that the homebound residents of Green Valley will receive their vaccinations no later than the end of January.
The creation of a list of those needing this service was a true community effort. The Registered Nurses Group of Green Valley, with the assistance of the Green Valley News, SAV TeleCare program and Valley Assistance Services, compiled a list to better insure that those who want their booster but are unable to access one of the dispensing sites, will be able to get their needs met.
After completing the vaccinations at The Peaks, the RN Group provided the list of remaining names from the community, to the health department, which began using the list to contact those signed up, to begin home visits this week.
The RN Group has been asked to augment this effort in January, ensuring its completion by the end of the month.
To contact the county for flu and COVID vaccinations for the homebound, call 520-222-0119, Monday-Friday, 8-5.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone